Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

PFG opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

