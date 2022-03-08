CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $250.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $167.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.08, a PEG ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $1,007,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

