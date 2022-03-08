Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,767,000 after acquiring an additional 357,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,535,000 after acquiring an additional 109,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,244,000 after acquiring an additional 45,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $176.78 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.77.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.