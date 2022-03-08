Crowny (CRWNY) Price Down 9.6% This Week

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Crowny has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $124,191.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043386 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.50 or 0.06617209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,773.90 or 1.00048904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

