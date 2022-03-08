CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 9.1% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $27,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

NYSE CUBE opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.