Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $635,000 in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

TRHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,838 shares of company stock worth $539,947. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $164.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.34. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

