Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,693,000 after purchasing an additional 151,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -23.12%.

In other James River Group news, CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 78,800 shares of company stock worth $1,618,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

