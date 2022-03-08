Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 11,697 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,697 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $2,327,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,211,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,655,000 after buying an additional 134,501 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,002,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,292 shares of company stock worth $3,206,574 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $223.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.