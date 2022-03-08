Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,524 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the third quarter valued at $92,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arconic in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Arconic by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

