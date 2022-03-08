Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Franklin Electric by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Franklin Electric by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franklin Electric by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.16 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

