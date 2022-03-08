Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 422,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,957. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

