Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Update

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 241,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63.

CPIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

