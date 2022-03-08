Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Chairman David Charles Adams Sells 8,910 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $1,389,514.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Charles Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $584,959.50.

On Tuesday, December 7th, David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72.

NYSE:CW opened at $154.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.72. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $162.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

