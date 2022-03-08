CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,352 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $104.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

