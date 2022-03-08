Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Cut by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR opened at $263.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.40 and a 200-day moving average of $304.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

