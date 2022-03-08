Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $7.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,060. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.34. The firm has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

