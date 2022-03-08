Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,955 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.47% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,464 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $759,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 352.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter.

DFNL stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. Davis Select Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48.

