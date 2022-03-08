DEAPcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.36 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $134.35 million and $6.36 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00033642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00104730 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,185,215,252 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

