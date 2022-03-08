Deeper Network Price Tops $0.0883 (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0883 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $110.25 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.32 or 0.06658840 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,053.09 or 0.99432864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046535 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars.

