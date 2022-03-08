Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €100.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KGX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($100.00) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($107.61) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($122.83) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($127.17) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €101.50 ($110.33).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €66.52 ($72.30) on Friday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($88.93). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €84.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €88.63.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

