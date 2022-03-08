Diamond Price Down 12.7% This Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00004428 BTC on exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $9,885.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Diamond has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,669,349 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

