Diana Shipping Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 77,683 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 9,562% compared to the average volume of 804 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 69,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 40.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 33,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 95.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 125,041 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE:DSX opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $479.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

