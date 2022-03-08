Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.96 Million Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.73% of Cambium Networks worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $571.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

