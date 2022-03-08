Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,035 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.39% of Luna Innovations worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 224.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 455.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.92 million, a P/E ratio of -616.00 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

