Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.17% of One Liberty Properties worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 7.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 12.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLP opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $630.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $36.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLP shares. Aegis upped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

