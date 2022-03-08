Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Raises Dividend to GBX 15.10 Per Share

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DLG stock opened at GBX 255.91 ($3.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 296.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 291.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.60 ($4.28).

DLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 295 ($3.87) to GBX 307 ($4.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.51) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 335.43 ($4.40).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

