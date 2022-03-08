Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Sold by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 70.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TECL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,675,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,204. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $36.87 and a 1-year high of $91.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75.

