Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Short Interest Update

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,260,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 37,540,000 shares. Approximately 18.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

DISCA has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 584,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,643. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. Discovery has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.