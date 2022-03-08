Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Short Interest Update

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,260,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 37,540,000 shares. Approximately 18.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
DISCA has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DISCA stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 584,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,643. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. Discovery has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $78.14.
Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Discovery (Get Rating)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Discovery (DISCA)
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.