Diversified Trust Co Has $771,000 Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ArcBest by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 7.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 148.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 28,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $125.00.
Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.01%.
In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,350. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.70.
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
