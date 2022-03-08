Diversified Trust Co Has $882,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.