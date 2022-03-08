Diversified Trust Co Has $916,000 Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195,015 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,936,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,117 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,825,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 969.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,217,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 891,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.00. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile (Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.