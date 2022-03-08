Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after acquiring an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Henry Schein by 7.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 10.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 635.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.63 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.