Diversified Trust Co Purchases 8,176 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

