Diversified Trust Co Takes $732,000 Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 78.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after buying an additional 218,291 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at $13,544,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after buying an additional 161,647 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,845,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,219,000 after buying an additional 161,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

MSM opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.44. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.