DNB Asset Management AS Buys 10,370 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in FOX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 610,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in FOX by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in FOX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 662.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.