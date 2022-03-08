DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,934 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,537,000 after acquiring an additional 312,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,795,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,786,000 after buying an additional 173,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,404,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,459,000 after buying an additional 1,818,126 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

