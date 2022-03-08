DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 61.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

