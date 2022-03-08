DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Trimble by 116.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after buying an additional 3,783,128 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $128,763,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Trimble by 170.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,402,000 after buying an additional 1,176,661 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 19.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,178,000 after buying an additional 341,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,103,000 after buying an additional 298,114 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.56. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

