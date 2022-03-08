DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,308,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.42 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

