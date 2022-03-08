Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,255 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.8% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 46.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,568,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $839,638,000 after buying an additional 329,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.79. The company had a trading volume of 222,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,132. The stock has a market cap of $363.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.04 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.32.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

