Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,172,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $614.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $618.69 and a 200-day moving average of $623.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.60 and a 52-week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,028 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,172 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

