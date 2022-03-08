Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives $9.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS CWXZF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.88. 9,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,607. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

