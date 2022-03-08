Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) CFO J Bryant Kirkland III Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 6.58 per share, for a total transaction of 32,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Bryant Kirkland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, J Bryant Kirkland III bought 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 6.87 per share, with a total value of 68,700.00.

NYSE DOUG opened at 6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.33. Douglas Elliman Inc has a 12-month low of 6.50 and a 12-month high of 12.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $237,475,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $1,416,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

