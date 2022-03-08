Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) COO Richard Lampen Purchases 10,000 Shares

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) COO Richard Lampen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 6.69 per share, with a total value of 66,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard Lampen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Richard Lampen bought 20,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 6.98 per share, with a total value of 139,600.00.

DOUG stock opened at 6.58 on Tuesday. Douglas Elliman Inc has a twelve month low of 6.50 and a twelve month high of 12.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 8.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $118,611,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $2,495,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

