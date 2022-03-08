Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,420 in the last quarter.
Shares of DOCS opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. Doximity has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $107.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $65.79.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
About Doximity (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
