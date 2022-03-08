Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,420 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCS opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. Doximity has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $107.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $65.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

