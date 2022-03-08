DraftKings’ (DKNG) Hold Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their hold rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DKNG. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of DKNG opened at $18.05 on Friday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 714,023 shares of company stock worth $15,708,503. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

