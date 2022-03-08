DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

NYSE:DTM opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

