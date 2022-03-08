DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Issues Earnings Results

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. DURECT has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $131.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 600.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 421,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DURECT by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DURECT by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in DURECT by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

