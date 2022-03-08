DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €46.00 Price Target at UBS Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) received a €46.00 ($50.00) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.10 ($56.63) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.50 ($48.37).

ETR DWS traded down €0.66 ($0.72) on Tuesday, reaching €29.04 ($31.57). The company had a trading volume of 335,255 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is €35.55 and its 200 day moving average is €36.25. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €29.44 ($32.00) and a 52-week high of €41.88 ($45.52). The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

