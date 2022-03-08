DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.40% of DZS worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DZS by 157.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 99,378 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 48.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 252,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 82,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DZSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

DZS stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $384.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. DZS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

